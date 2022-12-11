Welcome Back Mike Williams!

Finally back from injury, former Clemson star Mike Williams wasted no time in making his presence felt.

The Los Angeles Chargers wideout already has one highlight-reel catch in the books. And he followed that up with a beautiful touchdown catch in the back of the end zone in Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Check it out below.

Having missed several weeks due to injury, it’s good seeing him back and making an immediate impact.

