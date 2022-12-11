What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence's career day

Trevor Lawrence had a career day on Sunday and made history while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 36-22 road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards and had a career-high four total touchdowns, including three through the air and one on the ground.

Lawrence became the first player in Jaguars history with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game. He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Twitter was buzzing Sunday about Lawrence’s outstanding performance.

Check out some of what they’re saying about the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick:

Trevor Lawrence is reached the next level of QB play. pic.twitter.com/UJrWTWDFcu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Touchdown Trevor!!!!! Lawrence just barely finds Zay Jones who makes a ridiculous catch and toe tap to give the Jaguars the lead right before halftime! pic.twitter.com/fs62xArXQZ — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 11, 2022

Put some respect on @Trevorlawrencee name — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 11, 2022

Like I said last week, Trevor Lawrence is going to or already is an elite QB. Beautiful pocket navigation here. pic.twitter.com/fpQZAsh46d — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence stiff arm szn 😤 pic.twitter.com/ORioxH1ksE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

Trevor is COOKIN buddy — Gage Fast (@GageFast) December 11, 2022

Y’all know I’m rockin’ with @Trevorlawrencee we absolutely love to see it pic.twitter.com/5he2ENQLB1 — Tyson Hutchins (@tysonhutchins_) December 11, 2022

Imagine thinking Trevor Lawrence can't play. what is wrong with you people — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 11, 2022

Me to Trevor Lawrence haters pic.twitter.com/dA5prvCEo5 — 𝕭𝖊𝖓𝖏𝖎💫 (@SB4xJG4) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence tells the Titans' defense to look at the scoreboard after the kneel down, lol pic.twitter.com/y11UpWTdNl — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 11, 2022

An elite performance from an elite player Have yourself a day, 16‼️🏈@Trevorlawrencee x @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PZ1r1kQauu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence in the win: 30/42

368 YDS

3 TD Leading the division in yards and touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/xMKRZ5jQQn — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence finding his way… and I love it. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

.@Trevorlawrencee becomes the first QB in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.@Gatorade | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qo57ngRT4F — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has now thrown 181 consecutive passes without an interception, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history (209 by David Garrard). — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 11, 2022

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is the youngest player in NFL history to record 350 pass yards, 3 Pass TD, and a rush TD in a single game at 23-years and 66 days. Per @ESPNStatsInfo — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

