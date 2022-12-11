What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence's career day

What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence's career day

Football

What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence's career day

By December 11, 2022 8:23 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence had a career day on Sunday and made history while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 36-22 road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards and had a career-high four total touchdowns, including three through the air and one on the ground.

Lawrence became the first player in Jaguars history with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game. He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Twitter was buzzing Sunday about Lawrence’s outstanding performance.

Check out some of what they’re saying about the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store.  These have reflective properties just like real road signs.  Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Finally back from injury, former Clemson star Mike Williams wasted no time in making his presence felt. The Los Angeles Chargers wideout already has one highlight-reel catch in the books. And he followed (…)

reply
3hr

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Clemson’s defense, but the unit is riding a gratifying high into bowl season. That’s especially true for Wesley Goodwin, who already has a championship in his first (…)

8hr

Former Clemson great Tee Higgins’ injury has kept him on the sidelines Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Cleveland Browns. Higgins was limited this week due to a hamstring injury. Although he was not (…)

reply
14hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home