4-star OL commit hopes to make national championship dreams a reality at Clemson

With Clemson’s regular season in the rearview and the Tigers’ Orange Bowl berth against Tennessee on the horizon, head coach Dabo Swinney is out on the recruiting trail taking visits with recruits including 2023 offensive line commit Harris Sewell.

Swinney and offensive line coach Thomas Austin visited the four-star offensive line commit in his hometown of Odessa, Texas over the weekend.

“We had a great time, they came early in the morning, and we just talked and hung out and ate some breakfast,” Sewell told The Clemson Insider. “They mainly just told me that the next four years will be the best part of my life and to enjoy it. We honestly didn’t talk much football.”

Sewell, who announced his verbal commitment to Clemson back in June, says he is looking forward to finally making things official when he signs with the Tigers later this month ahead of his early enrollment in January.

“I am super pumped to sign with Clemson and make things official,” the top-100 national prospect said. “Signing the paper won’t change much for me though, I’m already 100% locked in.”

The Permian High School product joins two other four-stars in Eagle’s Landing Christian’s (McDonough, Ga.) Zechariah Owens and Vandegrift High School’s (Austin, Texas) Ian Reed as the Tigers’ three offensive line recruits of the 2023 class.

“I’m really excited,” Sewell said regarding his early enrollment. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to get adapted to the new lifestyle and learn the offense.”

As for what Clemson fans can expect out of the offensive lineman, Sewell says he dreams of winning a national championship one day and hopes to make that a reality in his time as a Tiger.

“Tiger fans can expect a center guard guy who’s going to work hard day in and day out,” Sewell said. “My dream is to win a national championship, so hopefully I can help make that a reality in the next few years.”

