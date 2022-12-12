ESPN analyst: 'I’m really curious to see what Cade Klubnik does'

This ESPN analyst is certainly intrigued to see how Cade Klubnik performs in his first career start later this month.

Greg McElroy spoke about the Tigers’ true freshman quarterback ahead of the upcoming Orange Bowl matchup vs. Tennessee.

“I’m really curious to see what Cade Klubnik does,” McElroy said during ESPN’s Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown show. “Cade Klubnik now, him being inserted in the lineup, there’s a certain urgency.”

Klubnik made his collegiate debut in Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech back on Sept. 5, when he engineered a 10-play, 66-yard drive on which he completed 4-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Fast forward to the present, and Klubnik has usurped DJ Uiagalelei as the Tigers’ starting quarterback heading into the Orange Bowl.

The former five-star prospect replaced Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third drive of the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina on Dec. 3. He went on to earn ACC Championship Game MVP honors after completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, rushing seven times for 30 yards with a rushing touchdown and recording a 19-yard reception.

“You saw it even Week 1 against Georgia Tech – it’s like this dude, while he might not be the second coming of Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson, the offense just plays with more urgency with him under center,” McElroy said. “And for whatever reason, no disrespect to DJ Uiagalelei – I think it’s hard to play quarterback by yourself and to be honest with you, I don’t think his supporting cast is great outside of Will Shipley – but man, just the life that’s breathed into the game and breathed into the team every time Cade Klubnik’s in the huddle, it’s just different.”

Klubnik became only the third freshman to be named ACC Championship Game MVP, joining Florida State’s Jameis Winston (2013) and Dalvin Cook (2014).

For the season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Austin, Texas has completed 31-of-46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 88 yards and another score on 22 carries.

Now that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has named Klubnik the starting quarterback, and Uiagalelei has entered the NCAA transfer portal since the ACC title game, Klubnik will run out first for the seventh-ranked Tigers when they take on No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN).

“So I think him (Klubnik) now, with 15 practices leading up to this game, you could have two offenses that are really explosive and a matchup that should be very, very high scoring,” McElroy said.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

