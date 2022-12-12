Former Tiger announces transfer destination

Football

December 12, 2022

A former Clemson defensive end revealed his transfer destination via social media Monday afternoon.

Kevin Swint announced on Twitter that he has committed to Georgia State.

The junior announced last Monday that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A linebacker-turned-defensive-end, Swint played 175 snaps across 13 games for the Tigers this season, tallying 20 tackles, a quarterback pressure and a fumble recovery.

The Carrollton, Ga., native was credited with 32 tackles (3.5 for loss), a fumble recovery and a half-sack over 320 defensive snaps in 33 games at Clemson from 2020-22.

