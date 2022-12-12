Former Tiger lets former team know this was 'personal'

One particular NFL game on Sunday was “personal” for this former Clemson defensive end.

Shaq Lawson, who rejoined the Buffalo Bills this past offseason, faced off in Buffalo on Sunday against a former team — the New York Jets.

Lawson recorded a big sack against Jets quarterback Mike White in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ eventual 20-12 win.

That certainly felt good for Lawson, who was cut by the Jets last season in January — right before their last game of the season, against the Bills, who Lawson played the first four seasons of his NFL career with.

“This game was a little personal for me. I took this to heart,” Lawson told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I got cut last year, or the last game of the season, before we played Buffalo. I felt like it was just a shot to my face. So, when I made that play, every tackle I made, I just let the whole sideline over there hear me and feel me. The sideline after that sack — that’s why I celebrated so long. I probably ran 50 yards. But I was just letting them know I still got it, you know what I’m sayin’.”

A former first-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 draft, Lawson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career (2016-19) in Buffalo and recorded 16.5 sacks. His most productive season came in 2019 when he had 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.