In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer

By December 12, 2022 12:00 pm

Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect.

Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior in the class of 2023, Swygert camped at Clemson last summer and made multiple gameday visits to Tiger Town this season.

He earned an all-state selection this season.

