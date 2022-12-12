Streeter: Klubnik's moment 'great lesson for everybody to learn'

Cade Klubnik has been staying ready seemingly since the preseason.

After an inconsistent first season as Clemson’s starter, D.J. Uiagalelei entered this one with optimism voiced by his coaches that his performance would be better. Those words came with the caveat that Uiageleli would also have to show it, which, unlike the 2021 season, seemed to carry more validity to them considering Klubnik, the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signee at the position, was waiting in the wings.

Uiagalelei’s performance was better until it wasn’t. He had a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through Clemson’s first seven games, but things went bad from there. He had at least one turnover in six of the Tigers’ last seven regular-season games and was temporarily benched in two of them.

After a rough two series to begin the ACC championship game against North Carolina, Clemson made the switch again. This time, it proved to be permanent.

“Cade was deserving of that opportunity,” offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said, “and obviously he took advantage of it.”

Klubnik went 5-for-5 passing on his first possession directing Clemson’s offense, which ended in the end zone. He finished the night as the Tigers’ new starting quarterback.

He went 20 of 24 passing for 279 yards and accounted for two scores in Clemson’s 39-10 victory. He also didn’t turn the ball over. It was a good enough performance for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to anoint Klubnik as the Tigers’ QB1 heading into the Orange Bowl. Uiagalelei has since entered the transfer portal.

“It brought a spark for sure,” Streeter said. “And it brought energy. Guys did a great job of making plays around him, and he did a great job of being ready.”

Streeter said Klubnik’s approach is one all players can learn from.

“Sooner or later, you’re going to have an opportunity just to be ready,” Streeter said. “That’s such a great lesson for everybody to learn, what Cade did (against UNC).”

