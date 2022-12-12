Tigers in top 5 for top cornerback prospect

Clemson is in the top five for this top cornerback prospect.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Omillio Agard announced on Monday that he’s down to Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee, and that he will make his commitment this coming summer.

Agard (6-0, 173) is ranked as high as the No. 82 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the nation’s No. 6 cornerback in his class.

Agard visited campus last summer and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp, which helped him earn an offer from the Tigers.

After returning to Clemson for the Louisiana Tech game in September, Agard told The Clemson Insider that he could see himself at Clemson.

“They’re definitely at the top of my list, with a couple of other schools,” he revealed, “but, Clemson will always be at the top.”

“Clemson’s definitely a great fit,” Agard added. “It fits me. I see myself there.”

