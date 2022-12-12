Watson 'most definitely' felt more comfortable in second game back

After a rusty return to the field in Week 13, Deshaun Watson was much better in his second game back on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

The former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 26-of-42 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown with one interception while rushing six times for 33 yards.

Watson’s 13-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku in the third quarter marked his first touchdown pass in 707 days.

During his postgame press conference following the Browns’ 23-10 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati, Watson was asked if he felt a lot more comfortable on the field Sunday compared to a week earlier against the Houston Texans — what was his first game in exactly 700 days since Jan. 3, 2021.

“Most definitely,” Watson said. “Like I said before, just keep letting the game come to me. The game is going to continue to speed up for myself – the process, the gameplan… Each week, gotta get a little bit better and a little bit better.”

In his Browns regular season debut against the Texans, Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and threw an interception in Cleveland’s 27-14 win.

In two games since returning from an 11-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the three-time Pro Bowler has gone 38-of-64 passing for 407 yards with one touchdown and two picks, adding 54 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Watson, who was traded from the Texans to the Browns back in March and received a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, was asked if the timing on some throws still feels a bit off for him after just a couple of games.

“Certain plays, certain routes that I haven’t been able to throw to a couple receivers,” he said. “We just gotta continue to improve as much as we can. Only real routes we can really get is in the game, so today was another learning lesson also for myself and for the receivers on different routes and different concepts.”

Watson hopes he and the Browns (5-8), whose playoff hopes took a big hit Sunday, show progress when they host Baltimore on Saturday.

“The progress is always taking one step forward and just one step forward,” he said. “The biggest ultimate goal, though, is trying to get the W, especially in the division, and that one hurts. But we have to learn from this, watch the tape, turn around next week, get back in there, get guys healthy, and we’ve got a big one Saturday.”

You can see Watson’s touchdown pass and his postgame press conference below:

full extension at the pylon 🔥 📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DfGMHlo9gZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

