Will Klubnik change numbers?

Is there a number change in the works for Clemson’s new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if he would change to No. 6 with the departure.
Klubnik took to Twitter Monday morning to let everyone know he plans to stay with wearing No. 2.
Staying with #2. pic.twitter.com/k0s1faMksy
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 12, 2022
