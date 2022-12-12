Will Klubnik change numbers?

Is there a number change in the works for Clemson’s new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if he would change to No. 6 with the departure.

Klubnik took to Twitter Monday morning to let everyone know he plans to stay with wearing No. 2.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!