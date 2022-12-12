Will Klubnik change numbers?

Is there a number change in the works for Clemson’s new QB1 Cade Klubnik.  Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously.  Some have wondered if he would change to No. 6 with the departure.

Klubnik took to Twitter Monday morning to let everyone know he plans to stay with wearing No. 2.

