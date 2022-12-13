Clemson defensive player to skip Orange Bowl, prepare for NFL draft

Clemson will not have all hands on deck when they travel to Miami for the Orange Bowl on December 30. The Tigers will have to battle Tennessee without a premier pass rusher.

Dabo Swinney announced today that junior defensive end Myles Murphy is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and opting out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl.

Murphy, widely expected to be a high first-round draft choice come April, is tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks and ranks second on the team with 11 tackles for loss.

The Marietta, Ga., native tallied 45 total tackles this season while starting 11 of the Tigers’ 13 games. He posted three pass breakups, eight quarterback pressures and a forced fumble en route to earning first-team All-ACC honors.

A former top-five national recruit, Murphy made an instant impact upon joining Clemson’s program in 2020, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and earning a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder entered the 2022 season credited with 94 tackles (26.0 for loss), 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups over 25 games (16 starts).

