Clemson lands commitment from star in-state running back

Clemson has picked up a commitment from a prolific in-state running back.

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) star Jarvis Green announced his pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior in the 2023 class chose Dabo Swinney’s program over his other finalist, Virginia Tech.

Green’s commitment comes just five days after Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to Green last Thursday. The Hokies offered him later that night.

Following those offers, Green decommitted on Friday from James Madison, where he had been on board with since late August. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Wofford, among others.

Green is coming off a stellar senior season, during which he rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. He also had 36 receptions for 527 yards and six more scores as he helped lead Dutch Fork to its sixth state championship in the last seven seasons.

A South Carolina Mr. Football finalist and Shrine Bowl selection, Green is participating in Shrine Bowl practices this week ahead of annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game this Saturday at Spartanburg High School.

He becomes the first running back commitment in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class.

Like Green, another Dutch Fork standout – Antonio Williams — had to wait for his offer from Clemson and became the leading receiver for the Tigers this season as a freshman.

