NFL analyst has high praise for former Clemson WR

An NFL analyst took to Twitter with some high praise for a former Clemson star.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes Mike Williams is the league’s best wide receiver in this regard:

Mike Williams is the best ball in air, track it and get it WR in the NFL right now. His body control is incredible. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 12, 2022

Williams showcased his unbelievable ball skills and body control in primetime during the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football.”

The sixth-year Chargers wideout hauled in six receptions for a game-high 116 yards with a touchdown and made multiple impressive grabs, which you can see below:

Williams has missed some time this season due to high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 7 and reaggravated in Week 11, but has 44 receptions for 626 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

The Chargers’ 2017 first-round draft pick (seventh overall) signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension back in March that includes $40 million guaranteed.

From 2017-21, Williams racked up 227 catches for 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

