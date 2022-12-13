Swinney: 'Easy conversation' with Murphy

Myles Murphy is not with the Clemson football team as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee.

Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that the junior defensive end is opting out of the Orange Bowl and entering the NFL Draft.

“He’s gonna turn pro, and excited for his opportunity,” Clemson’s head coach said. “He’s going to be a great pro, and certainly appreciate everything he did here and wish him well. But everybody else is here and ready to roll.”

A highly productive edge rusher and projected first-round draft pick, Murphy finishes his Clemson career with 36.0 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in his three seasons.

The former five-star prospect was a freshman All-American in 2020, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and bested that by earning first-team all-conference honors this season, when he tallied 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Swinney was asked what the conversation was like with Murphy and if Swinney expected his decision.

“Easy conversation,” Swinney said. “He, I think, contemplated things, whether or not he was going to come back or go pro or whatever, and then whether or not he was going to play in the game. I think all of those things weighed heavily on him. He didn’t make a decision on a whim. That’s not who he is.

“If you get to know Myles, Myles is a very deep guy, and he’s got a great family and a lot of support around him. So, he really took his time to think through it. Just gave him all the information, and that’s what we do. And then you make a decision and support the decision and keep moving. But not surprised.”

Murphy is the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 NFL Draft according to ESPN Draft analyst Jordan Reid, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Murphy as the No. 10 overall player in the draft and the No. 1-ranked defensive end.

“He’s a great player and I think will be a pretty high draft pick,” Swinney said. “I think he’s going to test well and work out well and meet well and all those things and be a great player for a long time.”

