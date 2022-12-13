Swinney on Simpson's future plans

Trenton Simpson knows what his future plans are.

The junior linebacker has made a decision on whether he’s returning to Clemson next season or leaving for the NFL.

However, Simpson has yet to announce his decision, and while Dabo Swinney is informed of that decision, Clemson’s head coach will let Simpson announce that himself.

“I know what he’s doing,” Swinney said Tuesday as the Tigers got preparations underway for the Orange Bowl. “Has he put anything out on what he’s doing, one way or the other? OK, well, I’ll let him do that. I know what he’s gonna do. But I’ll let him do that.”

Simpson, projected in some early NFL mock drafts as a first-round pick, graduates this month and walked on Senior Day.

While Simpson is with the team, Swinney said he won’t be available to play in the bowl after reinjuring his ankle in the ACC Championship Game.

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

The Charlotte native started 12 games this season and ranks second on the team with 77 total tackles. He posted four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

