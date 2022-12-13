Taking inventory: Receiver

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back and tight end have already been assessed.

Next up is wide receiver.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Things at receiver didn’t necessarily go as planned this season. Clemson entered the year with some experienced veterans at the position in Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector. Yet it was a true freshman who stole the show for the group.

Antonio Williams burst onto the scene with 53 catches for 563 yards, both team-highs. The presence of the 5-foot-11, 190-pound slot receiver, who also has four touchdown receptions entering the bowl game, also gave the Tigers their only real consistent weapon at a position that also lacked explosiveness.

Beaux Collins started fast on the outside (five touchdown catches in the first six games), but a separated shoulder late forced him to miss multiple games and eventually ended his season prematurely. Ngata has just two touchdown grabs in what could be his final season with the Tigers, Spector (15 catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs) has seen his playing time decrease with Williams’ emergence, and E.J. Williams was essentially a non-factor (seven catches, 70 yards) was essentially a non-factor before entering the transfer portal recently.

Senior tight end Davis Allen could make a strong case as the Tigers’ best overall receiver this season. No receiver had a 100-yard game until Cole Turner, another true freshman, did it against North Carolina in the ACC title game. The freshmen class, which includes big-bodied pass-catcher Adam Randall, is one that’s full of potential, but the Tigers need more from the position going forward.

Who’s leaving?

Ngata (maybe), E.J. Williams, Dacari Collins

Who’s staying?

Ngata (maybe), Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Spector, Randall, Turner, Will Taylor, Troy Stellato

Who’s joining?

Rockwall (Texas) High four-star commit Noble Johnson and Greenville Senior High three-star commit Tyler Brown

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. Will Shipley, Tyler Davis and Antonio Williams have signed road signs with their numbers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

