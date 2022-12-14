Bad news for Tennessee

Tennessee was already going to be without its starting quarterback against Clemson. Now the Volunteers will be without another top offensive weapon when the teams meet later this month.

Jalin Hyatt has opted not to play in the Orange Bowl in order to focus on preparing for next year’s NFL Draft. Tennessee’s star receiver announced his decision Wednesday via social media.

Hyatt has been one of the nation’s premier playmakers out wide this season. The Biletnikoff Award winner is tied for the FBS lead with 15 touchdown receptions and ranks fourth nationally in receiving yards (1,267) for college football’s top scoring offense, which also won’t have the services of Hendon Hooker against Clemson. Tennessee’s starting quarterback sustained a torn ACL last month.

Tennessee isn’t the only one dealing with opt-outs ahead of the Dec. 30 matchup. Clemson star defensive end Myles Murphy has made the same decision. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson also won’t play in the game, though head coach Dabo Swinney said this week an ankle injury would’ve kept him from playing anyway.

