Big-time TE had ‘great’ Clemson visit, building relationship with Tigers

A big-time tight end prospect from the Peach State, with more than a dozen scholarship offers already under his belt, returned to Tiger Town last month.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Ryan Ghea, a standout class of 2025 recruit, made his second gameday visit to Clemson this season when he attended the Tigers’ 40-10 win over Miami on Nov. 19.

“It was great,” he said to The Clemson Insider regarding the visit experience. “Got to meet coach’s daughter and stand on the hill as players came down the hill.”

The coach Ghea referred to is Kyle Richardson, Clemson’s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach.

Ghea also visited Clemson for the Furman game in September, and his trips to campus this season have only strengthened his bond with Richardson and the Tigers’ staff.

“Feel like we are continuing to build our relationship,” Ghea said.

What did Richardson tell the 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore during the Miami game visit last month?

“That they are excited to have me come back to camp,” Ghea said, “and they appreciated me coming back to the Miami game ‘cause I committed to (coming).”

Ghea camped at Clemson this past June and plans to do so again this coming summer. There are a couple things he hopes to show the coaches about his game as a tight end when the Dabo Swinney Camp rolls around again.

“My improvement in blocking and in speed,” he said. “Still have more to prove but working hard every day.”

Ghea said the gameday visits to Clemson this season gave him a “much better feel” for where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process right now.

“Feel like I’m on (Clemson’s) board, and building our relationship,” he said. “I know they offer later and I’ve got to keep getting better.”

It’s still early in the process for Ghea, who has stayed busy this season while also traveling to Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

All of those schools have offered the promising Peach State underclassman.

“I’m in contact with all the schools who have offered me,” he said. “Continuing to build relationships.”

