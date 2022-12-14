Former Tiger has a new NFL home

After being waived this week by the Arizona Cardinas, Mullen will go straight to the Cowboys’ active roster.

A second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen started 31 of 37 games for the Raiders from 2019-21, recording four interceptions to go with 28 passes defended and 134 total tackles.

After playing in only five games due to injuries last season, the two-time Clemson national champion was shipped to the Cardinals in a trade this past August. He posted 13 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in eight games with Arizona this season.

The Cowboys’ addition of Mullen comes just a week after the team added another former Tiger cornerback, Mackensie Alexander, to their practice squad.

Two other Clemson products, safety Jayron Kearse and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins, play for “America’s Team” as well.

The Cowboys play Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in Jacksonville.