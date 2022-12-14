Klubnik's voice, 'intensity' increasing as Clemson's QB1

Cade Klubnik finds himself getting all of the first-team reps in Clemson’s bowl practices. Outside of that, though, not much is different about the preparation routine for the Tigers’ new starting quarterback.

“I think kind of what (offensive coordinator Brandon) Steeter has been telling me, and (head coach Dabo) Swinney, all year is prepare like I’m the starter every week,” Klubnik said. “That’s kind of been my mindset this whole season is prepare like I’m the starter. All the way back to the first game and just preparing every week. Late nights. Early mornings.”

Klubnik is in his first week as Clemson’s QB1 after taking the offensive reins early in the ACC championship victory over North Carolina. The D.J. Uiagalelei era officially ended shortly thereafter when the Tigers’ starter for the last two seasons entered the transfer portal, leaving all of the reps with the ones in practice to the Tigers’ latest blue-chip prospect at the position.

Clemson is holding its first practices this week in preparation for its Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee on Dec. 30 after players had last week off following the conference championship game. Following Wednesday’s practice, Klubnik said there’s only one real difference in his approach to his new role.

“I think just the amount of intensity I have in practice and off the field will go up a little bit for sure,” Klubnik said.

One of the offense’s veterans, Will Putnam, said he’s already noticed that difference. The Tigers’ senior center said while he respects both strategies, Klubnik’s vocal leadership is a significant change from the lead-by-example approach often taken by Uiagalelei during his time at the controls.

“I think it’s great,” Putnam said. “Seeing a guy like that with good energy, always clapping and saying, ‘Let’s go,’ I would rather a guy that’s more like that than a guy you can’t necessarily hear. Even though for someone like me, I’m experienced and I might not necessarily need that, but I think it’s good for younger guys who are coming into bigger rules on this offense and this team and just guys on scout team trying to hang on and trying to keep on going. I think that energy is really good and contagious.”

Klubnik doesn’t necessarily consider himself a freshman at this point despite the fact that his next start will be his first at Clemson. He’s 10 games into his career, so the only thing he’s trying to make bigger than it is at the moment is his voice in the room.

“I would say from a skill standpoint, everybody is good,” Klubnik said. “But it’s just the knowledge of the game and continuing to be consistent. That’s what really separates guys on the team, so I think it’s pretty much the same. It’s the same offense. The same game.”

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

