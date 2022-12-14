'Light gets a lot brighter' for Klubnik

The Cade Klubnik era of Clemson Football is here, and when the Orange Bowl rolls around on Dec. 30, the true freshman will get his first career start for the Tigers.

After serving as DJ Uiagalelei’s backup throughout the regular season, Klubnik came off the bench and usurped the starting quarterback job from Uiagalelei with his MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina.

Now, Klubnik is preparing for the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee as Clemson’s QB1, and as Dabo Swinney acknowledged on Tuesday, “a lot changes” when you go from being a backup to the starting role.

“Light gets a lot brighter, and everybody’s going to be rooting for the backup,” Clemson’s head coach said with a smile. “So, your mistakes get magnified. If you don’t comb your hair right on that day, it gets magnified. Scrutiny gets a lot greater, and that just comes with it.”

While the spotlight is all on Klubnik now, Swinney believes the former five-star prospect is well equipped to handle the extra attention, pressure, criticism and everything else that comes with being “the guy” for Clemson at quarterback.

Klubnik is of course taking all the first-team reps in practice now after earning the starting quarterback job with his showing in the ACC title game, during which he replaced Uiagalelei in the first quarter before going 20-of-24 passing while accounting for 328 total yards and two total touchdowns.

Swinney named Klubnik the starter after the Tigers’ 39-10 win over the Tar Heels, and Uiagalelei of course has since officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

“We rep our two quarterbacks equally, but now he’s repping with all the ones,” Swinney said of Klubnik on Tuesday. “He’s always gotten some reps, but now he’s getting all the ones, and he has to lead now from out front as opposed to – not that he’s not leading, but he’s the guy.

“So, there’s a lot that comes with that. But this kid’s been doing this a long time. He’s well prepared and ready, and excited to have this opportunity.”

