Nice honor for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence collected another nice accolade on Wednesday.

The former Clemson quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, accounting for a career-high four total touchdowns.

Although it was uncertain that Lawrence would be able to play against the Titans due to a toe injury he sustained the previous week, he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while completing 30 of 42 passes (71.4%) for a career-high 368 yards with no interceptions. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick posted a 121.9 QB rating.

Lawrence became the first player in Jaguars history with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game. He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Lawrence and the Jags (5-8) will return to action this Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

