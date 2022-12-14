Peach State running back commits to Clemson

Clemson has picked up a verbal pledge from a Peach State running back in the class of 2023.

Peyton Streko of West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Streko (5-10, 190) received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson last Saturday and took an official visit to Tiger Town on Tuesday.

He told The Clemson Insider after Clemson offered that it would be “a dream come true” for him to run down the Hill in Death Valley.

“It would be a dream come true, just something I’ve seen for so long,” Streko said. “Being able to be a part of that tradition would be an amazing feeling.”

Streko also listed offers from Army and Navy in addition to Air Force, where he had been committed before reopening his recruitment on Oct. 17.

He rushed for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games this season, per MaxPreps.

