Simpson releases statement after declaring for NFL Draft

Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson has played his last game as a Clemson Tiger and will be entering the NFL Draft.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday that Simpson won’t be available to play in the Orange Bowl after reinjuring his ankle in the ACC Championship Game, and on Wednesday, Simpson officially announced his decision to go pro.

On Wednesday afternoon, Simpson released the following statement via social media after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft:

First and foremost I would like to thank God for the opportunity to live out my dream. God has always shined his light on me, and I am forever grateful.

To my parents, family, and friends I truly appreciate the continuation of your love, encouragement, and support.

To my coaches, and everyone at Clemson University I would like to thank you all for believing in me, and for your support in pursuing my dream of becoming a Clemson University student-athlete. While dedicating countless hours to the Clemson football program I earned my bachelor’s degree in under 3 years, became a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, and an All-ACC Academic Team member with the support of you all. Thank you.

To my teammates, I thank you for putting in the hard work with me for these last 3 seasons. We have a lot of memories and laughs that I will always cherish. Finishing with 2 ACC Championships is truly special! I would not have wanted to do this with any other brothers than you guys! Keep being great!

To my Clemson Tiger Nation, you all are the best! You all have shown me love and embraced me since day one of being a Clemson Tiger. THANK YOU! GO TIGERS!!!

I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

