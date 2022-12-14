Simpson's decision to enter NFL Draft now public

Clemson is losing another defensive player to the NFL Draft. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has played his last game as a Tiger and will be entering the NFL Draft.

The Clemson Insider learned this information in early December, but wanted to allow Simpson to announce his decision. ESPN’s Pete Thamel released the information this morning.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday that while he was informed of Simpson’s decision, he wanted to let the junior announce that himself.

“I know what he’s doing,” Swinney said Tuesday as the Tigers got preparations underway for the Orange Bowl. “Has he put anything out on what he’s doing, one way or the other? OK, well, I’ll let him do that. I know what he’s gonna do. But I’ll let him do that.”

Simpson, projected in some early NFL mock drafts as a first-round pick, graduates this month and walked on Senior Day.

Swinney said he won’t be available to play in the Orange Bowl after reinjuring his ankle in the ACC Championship Game.

Swinney said Simpson will be out for three weeks or so, though he doesn’t expect Simpson’s ankle to require surgery.

“He missed a game, he was battling the ankle, and then he reinjured it in the championship game,” Swinney said. “I asssume y’all saw him come out of the game. I didn’t think he was going back in, to be honest with you. But next thing I know, he’s over there tapping me on the shoulder, saying Coach, I gotta go. They rubbed some dirt on it, taped it up, and he finished.

“Man, I got a great appreciation for Trenton for that. (Would have) been real easy for him to kind of stay on that sideline, and fortunately he’s not going to have to have surgery. We thought he might have to have tightrope, but they don’t think he’s going to have to have surgery. But it’s probably about three weeks before he’s going to be ready to play. But he’s here with us and all that stuff. That’s another guy that’s not going to be available.”

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

The Charlotte native started 12 games this season and ranks second on the team with 77 total tackles. He posted four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

Simpson joins Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy in declaring for the NFL Draft.

