Trotter blooming into defensive leader after latest honor

It’s been a big week for Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. The sophomore linebacker garnered second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday, the highest accolade of his young career so far.

With the honor, Trotter broke the record for fewest snaps (59) for a Clemson player the year before making an All-American team — the previous record held by Keith Adams, who had 179 snaps in 1998 before becoming an All-American in 1999, according to former Clemson SID Tim Bourret.

“It feels good,” Trotter said. “I just give all the glory to God; I wouldn’t have this opportunity without him. I just try and keep my head down and grind, and I’m really grateful for this award being second-team All-American. I’m just going to try to keep my head down, get back to grinding and keep working towards the main goal.”

In just his second season with the Tigers, the New Jersey native has moved from a guy who saw the field for just 59 snaps in his freshman campaign to a key starter that has notched 83 tackles (12 for loss), 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one pick-six.

“It was good to see him have the type of year — I mean these last five games or so, he was as good of a player as there was on the field and in the game,” Swinney said. “It really gives him a lot of momentum and sets him up going into next year to be exactly the type of person — and the biggest thing, I mean you see it in the production on the field, it’s who he’s becoming as the quarterback, as the leader. He and Barrett [Carter], special guys.”

Trotter and his teammates travel to the Sunshine State later this month to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

