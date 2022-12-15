Clemson a ‘dream’ school for standout Peach State wideout

A highly productive wide receiver from the Peach State with a half dozen scholarship offers traveled to Clemson last month.

Dakarai Anderson, a slot receiver in the 2024 class from Perry (Ga.) High School who has posted outstanding numbers, returned to Tiger Town for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

“I’ve been up there plenty of times,” Anderson said to The Clemson Insider. “The highlight of the visit was the entrance and the people in the stadium, and just them fighting the whole night and them playing hard and never giving up.”

The gameday visit afforded the speedy 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior another opportunity to speak in person with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Coach Tyler, the wide receiver coach, is who I spend most of my time with while I’m there,” Anderson said. “But he tells me all the time it’s nice to see me there and keep balling out, having fun and just keeping my head on straight and I’ll be right where I want to be.”

Anderson added that “the visit gave me a better feel with where I stand with Clemson” in the recruiting process right now.

Memphis extended Anderson’s most recent offer earlier this month, joining Texas A&M, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Buffalo and Austin Peay on his offer list.

He has his fingers crossed for a future offer from Clemson, which he called one of his “dream schools.”

“To get an offer from Clemson would mean a lot to me and my family because I was just a young kid that came from nothing and that would be my first ACC offer,” he said, “and it would mean a lot because it’s one of my dream schools.”

Anderson accumulated 66 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior this season, according to MaxPreps, which credits him with 138 catches for 2,143 yards and 21 scores over his three high school seasons.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

