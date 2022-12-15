Clemson transfer announce his new destination

Clemson transfer announce his new destination

Football

Clemson transfer announce his new destination

By December 15, 2022 1:58 pm

By |

One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home.  On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal.

Wiles originally joined Clemson as a walk-on in 2021 before being placed on scholarship for 2022.

The Ashburn, Va., native went 2-for-4 for 31 yards and a touchdown in 11 snaps as a true freshman in 2021. He didn’t play this season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (…)

20hr

A former Clemson cornerback has a new home in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have claimed Trayvon Mullen from waivers. After being waived this week by the Arizona Cardinas, (…)

reply
22hr

After missing most of the season with injuries, only playing in six games, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was back at practice Wednesday. Having been officially removed from injured reserve, the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home