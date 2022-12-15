Colin Cowherd on Lawrence: 'He has separated'

Trevor Lawrence is proving Colin Cowherd right.

Cowherd believed Lawrence would set himself apart from other quarterbacks drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the No. 1 overall pick is doing just that this season.

Lawrence had a stellar performance Sunday, throwing for a career-high 368 yards and accounting for a career-high four total touchdowns while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

It continues a string of impressive showings for the former Clemson quarterback, who has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions over his last five games — good for a passer rating of 111.2.

During his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports personality reacted to Lawrence’s outstanding outing against the Titans.

“I saw Trevor Lawrence play in high school. I saw Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, and I said he’s gonna separate from this young quarterback class of 2021. He has,” Cowherd said. “Last five games, 10 touchdowns, no picks. 111 passer rating, and he’s completing over 70 percent of his throws.”

In his second NFL campaign, Lawrence has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,202 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions, while also rushing for 218 yards and four more scores in 13 games for a Jaguars team that improved to 5-8 with Sunday’s win.

“This is still a rebuilding team. Don’t kid yourself,” Cowherd said. “They’re not loaded with talent. But he has separated. I said Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence, to me – and Caleb Williams may become this – are guys that are just gonna figure out ways to win and put up huge numbers despite what they may be surrounded by.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

