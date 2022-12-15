McShay's first mock draft has two Tigers as top-15 picks

Todd McShay released his opening 2023 NFL mock draft this week (subscription required), giving his early first-round predictions for 31 picks.

The ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst has a pair of Clemson defensive linemen going off the board within the top 15 picks, in redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and junior defensive end Myles Murphy.

McShay projects Bresee as a top-10 pick, going No. 10 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

“Defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Zach Allen are both free agents after this season, and Leki Fotu is set to follow after 2023. Bresee could help fill that need on a struggling defense,” McShay wrote. “His numbers won’t wow you, and he missed some time this season, but when he’s 100 percent, Bresee is an incredibly talented run-stuffer with the length and bend to make a big impact and play a role as an interior pass-rusher. Cornerback (Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.) and edge rusher (Myles Murphy, Bresee’s teammate at Clemson) could make sense, too.”

McShay has Murphy getting taken four picks later by the Green Bay Packers with the 14th overall selection.

“The Packers took a step backward this season and have a bunch of needs, including safety, receiver, offensive line, tight end and edge rusher. I’m going best available in Murphy, my No. 8 prospect,” McShay wrote. “He brings burst, power and bend off the edge, and he’d prove versatile in Green Bay’s scheme. Rashan Gary will be coming off a torn ACL next season, and the Packers have managed only 24 sacks this season (tied for 26th). Murphy has the tools to be a force in the NFL.”

Murphy has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee. The Marietta, Georgia, native is tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks, ranks second on the team with 11 tackles for loss and tallied 45 total tackles this season while starting 11 of the Tigers’ 13 games. He posted three pass breakups, eight quarterback pressures and a forced fumble en route to earning first-team All-ACC honors.

Bresee has yet to announce whether he will return to Clemson next season or head to the NFL. The Damascus, Maryland, native was a second-team All-ACC selection this season. He has recorded 14 tackles (4.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and seven quarterback pressures in nine games (six starts).

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

