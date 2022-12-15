Taking inventory: Offensive tackle

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver have already been assessed.

Next up is offensive tackle.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

Awards season was an indication of that type of season it’s been for the Tigers on the edge of the offensive line.

Veteran tackle Jordan McFadden was the recipient of this year’s Jacobs Trophy, which is awarded annually to the ACC’s top blocker. In his second season as Clemson’s starting left tackle, McFadden was the headliner of a unit that has allowed the third-fewest tackles for loss and fourth-fewest sacks in the ACC to this point.

True freshman Blake Miller has helped there, too. Right tackle was a position that was suddenly in flux once coaches decided to move Walker Parker inside to guard before the season. Miller got the nod there and provided some stability. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder remained atop the depth chart all season, battling his share of struggles early to settle into the position and improve as the year went on.

But there are more questions at the position heading into the offseason with the Tigers’ best offensive lineman on the way out. McFadden is moving on after five seasons in the program. Does Clemson try to make Miller McFadden’s successor with a move to the left side? Left guard Marcus Tate has done some cross-training at tackle, too.

Or do the Tigers address that need with some of their younger linemen, including former five-star signee Tristan Leigh, or go to the portal for a replacement?

Who’s leaving?

McFadden

Who’s staying?

Miller, Leigh, Mitchell Mayes (tackle or guard), Marcus Tate (tackle or guard), John Williams (tackle or guard)

Who’s joining?

Eagle’s Landing (Georgia) Christian four-star commit Zechariah Owens and Vandegrift (Texas) High four-star commit Ian Reed

