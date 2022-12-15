Tee Higgins Injury Update

Football

Former Tiger Tee Higgins, who missed the majority of last Sunday’s game after aggravating a hamstring injury, is participating in practice this week. Most signs point to Tee being able to play next weekend.

Higgins, has been QB Joe Burrows go to option, while fellow WR Ja’Marr Chase has been out with an injury of his own. He has been putting up big numbers all season. Currently Tee has 861 yards and 5 TD’s on the season.

 

 

