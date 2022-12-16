Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia

Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state. Friday morning North Oconee’s athlete Khalil Barnes announced he is committing to the Tigers.

Barnes, who Clemson likes as a defensive back, visited Death Valley for the Syracuse game and came away very impressed.

“Man, Death Valley lived up to the hype,” Barnes told TCI after the visit. “The crowd was in the game all day long and they love their Tigers. They also pay attention to recruiting, because I had a few fans stop and ask me for pictures and just showing love.”

The 6-1, 185 pound prospect knew then the Tigers were going to be hard to beat.

“The team was really cool,” he said. “All the guys showed love to recruits and after the game and even when they were down they never panicked and showed a lot of faith in each other, which is cool. They set a standard high for my next visits. Gonna be hard to beat.”

