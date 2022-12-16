Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia

Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia

Football

Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia

By December 16, 2022 11:41 am

By |

Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state.  Friday morning North Oconee’s athlete Khalil Barnes announced he is committing to the Tigers.

Barnes, who Clemson likes as a defensive back, visited Death Valley for the Syracuse game and came away very impressed.

“Man, Death Valley lived up to the hype,” Barnes told TCI after the visit. “The crowd was in the game all day long and they love their Tigers. They also pay attention to recruiting, because I had a few fans stop and ask me for pictures and just showing love.”

The 6-1, 185 pound prospect knew then the Tigers were going to be hard to beat.

“The team was really cool,” he said. “All the guys showed love to recruits and after the game and even when they were down they never panicked and showed a lot of faith in each other, which is cool. They set a standard high for my next visits. Gonna be hard to beat.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

RB Wayne Gallman has been released by the Seattle Seahawks just 1 week after being signed by the team. Hopefully, he gets another shot on a different team. Since 2020, when he was let go by the Giants he has (…)

reply
5hr

The Tigers hit the practice fields this week to begin preparations for the Orange Bowl.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action. Check out some pictures from this week’s practices in TCI’s (…)

reply
19hr

Former Tiger Tee Higgins, who missed the majority of last Sunday’s game after aggravating a hamstring injury, is participating in practice this week. Most signs point to Tee being able to play next (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home