Etienne talks about being approached by fantasy footballers

Travis Etienne has gotten used to people approaching him and chopping it up about football, including fantasy football.

The former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back was asked on The O-Zone Podcast if fantasy football owners come up to him when he’s out – and talk to him about his stats or him being on their fantasy team, etc. – and if so, whether that’s weird for him.

“I mean, it’s not weird. It does happen,” Etienne said. “I mean, it’s not weird. It’s not weird because I’m kind of used to people coming up to me and talking about football. Just being at Clemson, I’ve been in Jennings High School, a small hometown.”

Etienne is cool with people talking to him about fantasy football, and he even gets a little satisfaction when he helps a fantasy footballer who has him in their lineup get a W. But fantasy football is the least of Etienne’s concerns when he’s not helping his real-life team win real games in the real league.

“I don’t mind,” Etienne said of being approached by fantasy players. “It does suck when I don’t produce points, and it lets you know that aspect of it. I feel like that sucks. But when you help somebody win a game, it kind of feels good.

“But when it doesn’t go right, it’s kind of like, dang, you don’t think I wanted to win for my team? You don’t think I wanted to win for the Jaguars? Like, I could really care less about your fantasy team when I’m out here playing for my team. But when it goes good, everything is all well, I guess.”

Fantasy owners who drafted Etienne this year have to be pleased with what they’ve gotten from the 2021 first-round pick, who has rushed for 814 yards and four touchdowns to go with 214 receiving yards in 13 games after missing all of his rookie season last year with a Lisfranc injury.

You can listen to Etienne talk about the upcoming stretch run of the 2022 NFL season, plus his family background in Jennings, La., and more with Jaguars senior writer John Oehser on The O-Zone Podcast here.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

