Former Tiger draws praise from NFL analyst, ex-NFL OL

It’s safe to say this NFL Network analyst, and former NFL offensive lineman, was very impressed by a former Clemson defensive lineman’s play in the league last weekend.

Brian Baldinger praised DJ Reader’s performance in his Cincinnati Bengals team’s 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

“After watching all the games this week, it’s hard to find a more dominant interior defensive lineman than what DJ Reader was against the Browns,” said Baldinger, who had a 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Notching five tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection, Reader was all over the the Browns. It seemed like every crucial run stuff, it was Reader leading the charge.

“Like, they didn’t gain a yard against him, not one single yard, against DJ Reader running inside in this game,” Baldinger said.

Thanks in large part to Reader, the Bengals held the Browns’ high-powered rushing attack to just 2.8 yards a carry,

“Go find me a better interior defensive lineman last week in the NFL,” Baldinger said of Reader.

You can watch Baldinger break down tape from Reader’s big game below:

.@Bengals @Djread98 was as good; if not better; than any interior DL in the NFL in wk 14. He makes everyone around him better! #WhoDey #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/whdLGSIdHh — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 13, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

