Former Tiger Released

Former Tiger Released

Football

Former Tiger Released

By December 16, 2022 9:48 am

By |

RB Wayne Gallman has been released by the Seattle Seahawks just 1 week after being signed by the team.

Hopefully, he gets another shot on a different team. Since 2020, when he was let go by the Giants he has bounced around the league. Playing for Atlanta and Minnesota last season.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

The Tigers hit the practice fields this week to begin preparations for the Orange Bowl.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action. Check out some pictures from this week’s practices in TCI’s (…)

reply
19hr

Former Tiger Tee Higgins, who missed the majority of last Sunday’s game after aggravating a hamstring injury, is participating in practice this week. Most signs point to Tee being able to play next (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home