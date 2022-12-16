'Gonna miss that dude': Klubnik reflects on Uiagalelei's mentorship

As giddy as Cade Klubnik is about his opportunity to lead Clemson’s offense, there’s a part of the Tigers’ freshman quarterback that’s somber in reflection.

Klubnik now finds himself atop the depth chart after another season of inconsistency at the position. Clemson’ latest blue-chip quarterback prospect played sparingly in nine games as D.J. Uiagalelei’s backup before taking over the starting job for good with a strong relief performance in the ACC title game.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Klubnik as the starter for the Orange Bowl afterward, and Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two days later. Both quarterbacks said during the season they had a good relationship despite their competition throughout it, which Klubnik said made it hard to see Uiagalelei go after months of sharing a position room with him.

“I’m gonna miss that dude,” Klubnik said this week. “I don’t think I really realized how much he meant to me until he left.”

Klubnik said it wasn’t just getting caught up in the playbook or studying film where Uiagalelei was an asset for him since arriving on campus in January.

“Just so many things off the field,” Klubnik said. “Whether it’s encouragement right before I go in or in practice.”

Swinney said Uiagalelei’s highs and lows gave Klubnik a good look at what life is like for a starting quarterback at a program where expectations are high. Klubnik said he gleaned how to handle success and failure from watching Uiagalelei’s approach.

“He was consistent through it all. He led through it all,” Klubnik said. “He stayed to who he was and stayed true to his teammates. Never tried to point a finger. Never turned an eye. Just stayed who he was, and that really showed a lot.”

Klubnik said he got a chance to talk to Uiagalelei late last week. He didn’t divulge details of the chat other than describing it as a “great conversation.” Klubnik said he’s excited to see how the rest of Uiagalelei’s career pans out at his next stop.

“It’ll be really fun for him.”

