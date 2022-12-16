Orange Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

The Tigers hit the practice fields this week to begin preparations for the Orange Bowl. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out some pictures from this week’s practices in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.