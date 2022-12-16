Taking inventory: Guard

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive tackle have already been assessed.

Next up is guard.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

The interior of Clemson’s offensive line was a significant question mark coming into the season. Some old and new faces helped provide answers.

Walker Parks spent his first two seasons with the Tigers at tackle, but he moved inside to guard following Will Putnam’s move from guard to center. Parks combined with left guard Marcus Tate to provide consistency and continuity at the position, starting the first 11 games together. Tate then suffered a knee injury last month that put him on the shelf for the rest of the season, pressing Mitchell Mayes into action for the last two games.

They’ve all helped pave the way for the ACC’s No. 5 rushing attack heading into the Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee. Question is, do things stay as is at the position going into next season with left tackle Jordan McFadden moving on? Tate has cross-trained at guard and tackle, too, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see or Parks move back outside with McFadden’s departure.

If that was to happen, Clemson has some young players that could help on the interior. Of course, the transfer portal is always a option, too.

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s staying?

Parks (guard or tackle), Tate (guard or tackle), Mayes (guard or tackle),` Trent Howard (guard or center), Bryn Tucker, Dietrick Pennington, John Williams, Collin Sadler

Who’s joining?

Permian (Texas) High four-star commit Harris Sewell

