Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday.

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, Raiola is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, by all of the major recruiting services.

Raiola had been committed to Ohio State since May 9, when he chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Nebraska and Southern Cal among others.

Raiola passed for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions as a junior this season, following his sophomore campaign when he threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions.

He is the son of former longtime Detroit Lions and Nebraska All-American center Dominic Raiola.

Five-star QB prospect Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, has decommitted from Ohio State. He had been committed to the Buckeyes since May, and chose Ohio State over USC, Alabama and a handful of other major programs. https://t.co/ZBrLtUr9Hx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022

