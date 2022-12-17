Clemson player entering transfer portal

A Clemson player is hitting the NCAA transfer portal.

Tiger infielder David Lewis announced via social media this weekend that he has decided to enter the portal:

“Dear Clemson,

“First off I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity that five year old me could only dream of. I’d like to thank the coaching staff, weight training staff, and academic staff members who all pushed me to reach my goals. I wouldn’t trade my last year and a half here at Clemson for the world, and I’m truly honored to have had the privilege to wear the purple and orange on the diamond. Lastly, I’d like to thank my teammates and ex-teammates for the amazing memories we’ve built going to war together. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

“David Lewis 13”

Lewis, who has good power, saw limited action as a freshman in 2022. He hit .138 with five runs, a double, two homers, two RBIs, a .379 slugging percentage, .265 on-base percentage, three walks and two hit-by-pitches in 17 games (five starts as the DH).

The No. 388 freshman in the nation in the 2022 preseason by Perfect Game and No. 74 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game, Lewis was a North-South All-Star Game selection before coming to Clemson. The Travelers Rest, S.C., native was the state player-of-the-year, a three-time all-state selection and region player-of-the-year. He set school records for batting average, hits, homers, doubles and RBIs, and lettered four times in baseball at Blue Ridge High School.

