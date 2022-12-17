Swinney, staff visit Five-star commit

Football

By December 17, 2022 8:49 am

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and several staff members made their in-home visit with a five-star that will make an immediate impact for the Tigers next season.

Swinney, Wes Goodwin and Nick Eason visited with Peter Woods and family.

Regardless of which Clemson defensive linemen head to the NFL, Woods is set to see significant snaps next season.

“This is family,” Woods said about the visit with the Clemson staff.

