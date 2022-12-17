Taking inventory: Center

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with the offseason looming. Quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle and guard have already been assessed.

Next up is center.

Note: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at the position. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2022 in review

After having no luck in the transfer portal, Clemson experimented again with a transplanted center this season. It worked out much better for the Tigers this time around.

Matt Bockhorst made the move from guard after the 2020 season, though injuries and performance ultimately led to the Tigers trying three different players at the position a season ago. This season, with Bockhorst having exhausted his eligibility (and Hunter Rayburn medically disqualified), Clemson turned to another former guard, Will Putnam, after missing out on a couple of portal linemen targets

Putnam has been a mainstay at the position, starting all 13 games there as part of an offensive line that’s had just three different starting combinations this season (compared to eight last season). And it looks like Clemson may get multiple seasons at the position out of Putnam, who’s already said he plans to use his COVID year to return for a fifth season.

That’s assuming Clemson wants to keep him at center. Depending on how the Tigers address attrition coming at other spots along the offensive line, particularly at outgoing senior Jordan McFadden’s left tackle spot, it’s possible Putnam could bump back to guard, though there’s been no indication to this point that’s going to happen. If it did, though, such a move would most certainly be an indication that Dabo Swinney and his staff feel good about the development of the young players behind Putnam at the position.

Who’s leaving?

Mason Trotter (medical disqualification)

Who’s staying?

Putnam (center or guard), Trent Howard (center or guard), Ryan Linthicum

Who’s joining?

At the moment, Clemson doesn’t have a verbal commitment from any prospective players projected to play center

