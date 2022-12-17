Watson solid in victorious home debut

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson played in his third game as a Cleveland Brown — and first home game with his new team — on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson was solid in what was an AFC North slobberknocker, guiding the Browns to a 13-3 win over the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The three-time Pro Bowler continued to shake off the rust after his 700-day hiatus and had his best game as a Brown to date, completing 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also rushed six times for 22 yards, including a 17-yard run on third-and-7 in the fourth quarter, and posted a season-high 91.5 passer rating.

Watson hooked up with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, capping a 91-yard drive and giving the Browns a 13-3 lead. Watson guided a Browns offense that was efficient for most of the game from the middle of the second quarter on.

After missing all of last season and then returning from an 11-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Watson — who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns back in March and received a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million — looked uncomfortable in his first game back against the Texans on Dec. 4 but made some strides against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday before looking very comfortable on Saturday.

The Browns are now 2-1 with Watson at the helm, having beaten the Texans and Ravens with a loss to the Bengals.

Watson and the Browns will return to action next Saturday, Dec. 24, when they play the New Orleans Saints in Cleveland.

