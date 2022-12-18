Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game

There was some Clemson-on-Clemson crime in an NFL game Sunday.

Late in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Dallas Cowboys game in Jacksonville, former Clemson and current Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse made a huge play against another former Tiger in Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With Jacksonville trailing by three points and less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the ball at midfield, Lawrence made a great play to spin away from a potential sack and scrambled to the left inside the 40-yard line.

However, instead of sliding, Lawrence continued to run. That’s when Kearse came in and forced Lawrence to fumble, leading to Micah Parsons recovering the loose ball for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys led, 34-31, at the time of Lawrence’s fumble with around 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Lawrence came back to lead the Jaguars on a game-tying, field-goal drive as time expired in the fourth to send it to overtime, then Jacksonville won the game in OT, 40-34, thanks to a pick-six.

Check out the Clemson-on-Clemson crime with Kearse and Lawrence below:

Trevor Lawrence escapes sack

Jayron Kearse forces the fumble

And Micah Parsons recovers Cowboys D holding up down to the wire. And Micah, who had attempted the escaped sack, doesn't let up before making a big playpic.twitter.com/PBdCJyYxER — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 18, 2022

Former Tiger Jayron Kearse forced a fumble by Trevor Lawrence late in Jags vs Cowboys game. Today is Kearse's 100th NFL game, just his second career caused fumble. Teams are headed to overtime. Lawrence 307 yards and four TDs in regulation. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

