Despite loss, Wilkins shines

Even though his team lost to the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, Christian Wilkins had a standout game Saturday night for the Miami Dolphins.

In a game highlighted by heavy snowfall for most of the second half, Wilkins seemed to be involved in almost every play for the Miami defense.

The fourth-year Dolphins defensive lineman finished the game with six tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery after teammate Jaelan Phillips sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Several times throughout the night, Wilkins could be seen eating up blocks by the O-line and clearing a path for his teammates to make plays.

TURNOVER: Jaelan Phillips with the strip sack of Josh Allen recovered by Christian Wilkins#Dolphins 26 #Bills 21 4th pic.twitter.com/9FUWZrsbX8 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Jaelen Phillips with the sack/fumble and Christian Wilkins recovers. Huge play by the #Dolphins defense. They've been up to the task here in the 2nd half. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 18, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

