Former Tiger has a big night at the office

Football

By December 18, 2022 8:45 am

By |

A solid night at the office for this former Clemson standout.

Shaq Lawson came to play vs. the Miami Dolphins in one of the wildest NFL games of the season.

With a stadium full of snow, playoffs on the line and a revenge game against his former team, Lawson started things off with a sack. The Buffalo Bills defensive end also had a big-time pass breakup, knocking a Tua Tagovailoa pass down at the line, and helped pressure the quarterback all night long.

The Bills won the game, 32-29, on a game-winning field goal with no time left.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

