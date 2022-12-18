Former Tiger has a big night at the office

A solid night at the office for this former Clemson standout.

Shaq Lawson came to play vs. the Miami Dolphins in one of the wildest NFL games of the season.

With a stadium full of snow, playoffs on the line and a revenge game against his former team, Lawson started things off with a sack. The Buffalo Bills defensive end also had a big-time pass breakup, knocking a Tua Tagovailoa pass down at the line, and helped pressure the quarterback all night long.

The Bills won the game, 32-29, on a game-winning field goal with no time left.

Shaq Lawson against his former team pic.twitter.com/RvBqegfGt5 — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) December 18, 2022

On 2nd & 4, Tua Tagovailoa pass batted down by Shaq Lawson#Dolphins 13 #Bills 21 3rd pic.twitter.com/2iEBVYk9Bl — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 18, 2022

Shaq Lawson is having a hell of a game. A few pressures, strip, and now the batted ball — Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) December 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

