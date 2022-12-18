Freshman offensive lineman continuing to impress

While Blake Miller immediately earned a starting job along Clemson’s offensive line, there’s another true freshman working his way up the depth chart at the position that’s continuing to impress his teammates.

Miller and Collin Sadler made for a small yet promising offensive line class for the Tigers during this year’s recruiting cycle. Both early enrollees, Miller and Sadler earned praise from coaches.for the physical and mental acumen they possessed for such young players at what’s normally a demanding position.

By the time fall camp was over, Miller was one of Clemson’s best five linemen and got the starting nod at right tackle, where he’s started all 13 games so far. But Sadler also earned a spot on the two-deep, where the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder has been a backup at guard throughout the season.

Sadler, who played his prep ball at Greenville Senior High, has continued to turn heads as Clemson prepares for its Dec. 30 Orange Bowl matchup with Tennessee.

“Sadler has really impressed me a lot,” senior center Will Putnam said. “I think he’s just such a raw talent. He’s going to be a great NFL player one day. No question. Along with Blake.”

Putnam said Sadler continues to get most of his reps at guard but is also cross-training at tackle for depth purposes. There’s one thing in particular that Putnam said sticks out about the in-state product regardless of where he’s repping.

“He has fight,” Putnam said. “He wants to finish guys. He wants to finish blocks. He wants to get on top of you, and he wants to tell you he did so.”

Sadler will redshirt since he’s played in just three games so far this season. Depending on how Clemson decides to replace the departing Jordan McFadden at left tackle, Sadler could push for a bigger role up front in the spring.

