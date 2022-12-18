Swinney comes to the rescue for fellow CFB coach

When a fellow college football head coach needed a lift, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney came to the rescue.

Swinney recently gave Penn State coach James Franklin a plane ride when Franklin’s flight was delayed due to a broken down plane.

Swinney was en route to the Orange Bowl press conference, while Franklin was trying to get to Florida as well.

Franklin was in Las Vegas for former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington’s College Football Hall of Fame induction.

“Last week was a grind because then we also had LaVar Arrington being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which was awesome,” Franklin said in his Rose Bowl press conference, via Penn State on PennLive. “What wasn’t awesome is the two days before flying out there to be there for LaVar’s induction, which I thought was really important. My flight was at 5:10. The next day the flight was at 5:10, and then after LaVar’s deal, I had to fly from there to Florida, so my flight was at 4:10 a.m. I wish it was p.m. I got to the airport and the plane had broke down, so I sat there till 9.

“Luckily my old buddy Dabo Swinney came in and he was going to the Orange Bowl press conference in Fort Lauderdale. I said, ‘Dabo, can I please jump on this plane with you?’ So, me and him flew out to Florida, which allowed me to get out there. So Dabo and Clemson, thank you very much, appreciate you guys. Dabo, I think will rub this in and hold it over my head for the next 20 years.”

It’s not very often that ACC and Big Ten coaches cross paths like that, but safe to say Franklin is glad they did.

Franklin and the Nittany Lions will play in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 2, while Swinney and the Tigers of course face off against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

